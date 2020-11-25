KEYSER, W.Va. — An eighth resident of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser has died from complications of COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The nursing home is the site of an ongoing outbreak that has seen 70 residents and 34 employees test positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends,” read a news release from the agency.
Fifteen Mineral County residents have died from the illness, health officials said, including at least seven since Monday.
As of Wednesday morning, Mineral County had 969 total cases, of which 422 were active. Another 540 people have recovered from the illness.
