KEYSER, W.Va. — A ninth resident of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser has died from complications of COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported late Saturday.
The nursing home is the site of an ongoing outbreak that has seen 72 residents and 37 employees test positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends,” health officials said in a news release.
Sixteen county residents have died from the illness, health officials said, including at least 11 since Nov. 21.
Health officials also reported an outbreak at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, where an employee and two residents were infected, and said a second employee at Small World Daycare in Fort Ashby had tested positive. The first case at the daycare was reported Nov. 22.
As of Saturday, Mineral County had 1,161 cases of the coronavirus, of which 588 were active. Another 566 people have recovered from the illness.
TESTING
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Dec. 1 and 3 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Mineral County Technical Center in Keyser and from 2-5 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. The testing is for people with or without symptoms, and proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.