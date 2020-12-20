virus clip art 1

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials reported the county’s 55th coronavirus-related death on Saturday, while revealing two of their own had contracted the disease.

The 82-year-old man who died had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the county health department.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” health officials said in a statement.

In a separate release, health officials said two health department employees tested positive for COVID-19, and contact tracing was underway.

Because of staff quarantine and isolation, the health department will be closed the week of Dec. 21. To contact the office, call 304-788-1321.

Mineral County had more than 1,830 cases of the coronavirus in data released Saturday.

