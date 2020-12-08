KEYSER, W.Va. — Six more Mineral County residents have died from COVID-19, health officials reported Monday evening, raising the county toll to 36.
Five of the dead were residents of county nursing homes — two at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby and three at Piney Valley in Keyser. No other information was released about those residents.
The sixth was a 79-year-old woman who was not a resident of a nursing home and had been hospitalized.
“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” health officials said.
An outbreak at Piney Valley now includes 89 residents and 59 employees testing positive for the disease. Eighteen residents have died.
At Dawnview, 19 residents and two employees have tested positive and two residents have died.
Health officials also said an employee at Duckie’s in Piedmont had tested positive for the virus and contact tracing was underway. Anyone who visited the establishment on Nov. 29 may have been exposed.
The health department reported 1,516 cases Monday evening, including 545 that were active. Another 955 people have recovered from the disease.
Free testing will be offered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.