Mineral reports 7th COVID-19 case, testing results

KEYSER, W.Va. — The seventh case of COVID-19 in Mineral County was confirmed Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Mineral County Health Department, the individual who tested positive is employed in Allegany County. A joint investigation between the two county health departments is underway.
The release did not provide further details about the affected person nor where they are employed.
Five of the seven people from Mineral County to test positive for the disease thus far work in Allegany County.
The numbers that were posted on social media Thursday morning indicated that of 164 tests administered, 151 residents' results have returned negative. The results of seven tests were still pending at that time.
Three people who contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus have been released from isolation.
Mineral Health Administrator A.Jay Root explained that how long someone remains in isolation is determined by how long they show symptoms of the disease.
Once someone has been symptom free for 72 hours, Root said, they are released. People who reside with someone who contracts the disease have to remain in isolation for 14 days after that person is deemed clear.
Root said it's hard to say whether the most recent numbers are a positive or negative indicator for the county. "It is what it is," he said.
"The biggest thing I can stress is social distancing is helping keep numbers down, and we have to continue to do that and just be vigilant about it,” Root said. “If we can help save a loved one's life I think it's worth it.”
