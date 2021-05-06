KEYSER, W.Va. — A 92-year-old man is Mineral County's 85th resident to die from COVID-19, the county health department reported Thursday.
The man had been hospitalized prior to his death, health officials said.
After a slight spike in cases that persisted for a few weeks, numbers have declined recently in the county. The county had 79 active cases Thursday, according to state data, and has seen 2,541 throughout the pandemic. Another 296 cases were listed as probable.
Nearly 7,600 county residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — 28% of the county's population.
