KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials are planning to test all residents and staff at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The case at the long-term care facility comes as the county deals with a surge of COVID cases. Since July 14, the county has added 33 cases, including 18 since Thursday, according to figures released by the Mineral County Health Department. The county’s cumulative total was 102 Tuesday, 22 of which were active cases.
Monday morning, officials announced the county’s fourth virus-related death, an 84-year-old woman.
The county health department said via news release Tuesday afternoon that those who may have had close contact with the nursing home employee who tested positive, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals were being identified.
“Because of the ease of spread in a long-term care setting and the severity of illness that occurs in residents with COVID-19, a single case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in a long-term care facility is defined as an outbreak,” read the release.
Asked Monday whether any of the new cases could be attributed to the county schools students who tested positive last week or other community spread, health department Administrator A. Jay Root replied, “What we have been seeing lately has been through community transmission and have connections with the younger groups that are not practicing social distancing or the use of masks.”
“If we cannot get the community to help with slowing the spread of this by the wearing of masks and social distancing, we are going to continue to see the jumps in the numbers,” he said.
