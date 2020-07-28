KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials are planning to test all residents and staff at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The county health department said via news release Tuesday afternoon that those who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals were being identified.
“Because of the ease of spread in a long-term care setting and the severity of illness that occurs in residents with COVID-19, a single case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in a long-term care facility is defined as an outbreak,” read the release.
When last reported Monday evening, Mineral County had 99 COVID-19 cases, 22 of which were active. Four county residents have died from the disease.
