KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials on Saturday reported a coronavirus outbreak at the Keyser Moose Lodge, and warned anyone who visited the establishment between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6 that they may have come into contact with the virus.
According to the county health department, an employee and several patrons tested positive.
“The purpose of this alert is preventive as well as informative,” health officials said in a news release.
Those who develop symptoms, have concerns or feel they need tested can contact the health department at 304-788-1321.
Health officials reported 339 COVID-19 cases Saturday night, 89 that were deemed active.
Testing
Monday through Saturday, 1,362 county residents were tested at three sites by the Mineral County Health Department, West Virginia National Guard and Mineral County School of Practical Nursing.
"I can't thank them or my staff enough," said county health Administrator A. Jay Root. "It takes all of us."
Daily testing will continue through Nov. 14.
On Nov. 8, 10, 12 and 14 it will be held at the Mineral County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until noon and at the VoTech Center in Keyser from 2-6 p.m.
On Nov. 9, 11 and 13 the schedule will be from 8 a.m. until noon at the VoTech Center and 2-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
