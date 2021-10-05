KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials on Monday reported two deaths of county residents with COVID-19 — an 80-year-old man and an 81-year-old man.
The fatalities brought to 106 the number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to state data, Mineral County recorded 148 cases in the last seven days. The county had 230 active cases as of Monday morning — down from 261 on Friday and 282 on Sept. 27 — and has had at least 4,242 cumulative cases.
Thirty-seven percent of Mineral County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 41.1% have received at least one dose.
