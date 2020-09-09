KEYSER, W.Va. — A directive limiting fire department activity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was reversed during Tuesday morning’s Mineral County Commission meeting.
On May 21, a memo was sent by the commission to all county fire chiefs mandating that “no fire department is to respond to any EMS call unless specifically requested by the responding EMS unit.” The directive applied to Piedmont, Keyser, Elk Garden and Patterson Creek’s respective volunteer fire departments.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners met with Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Company Chief Richard Batchelor regarding the order. Batchelor questioned the commission about why the department was not being called to as many incidents of late, saying that he had volunteers “eager” to run calls.
Commission President Roger Leatherman said the measure could be reconsidered if the fire department personnel had adequate personal protective equipment to wear while in residents’ homes.
Following a discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to rescind the directive and ordered county staff to write an update to issue to local fire departments as soon as possible.
The commission also voted unanimously to opt out of President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a payroll tax holiday by way of executive order last month.
Per the guidelines from the IRS regarding the president’s order, as of Sept. 1 employers were given the option to choose whether to defer Social Security taxes through the rest of the year. Should an employer choose to defer, the taxes will instead be paid between January and April 2021.
Given that the resultant tax bills would be hefty for both the employees and the county, Commissioner Jerry Whisner said, it would be more detrimental in the long run if they opted into the holiday.
“That’s not good stewardship,” Whisner said.
The commission voted unanimously against the deference and moved to send a memorandum to county employees explaining the decision.
The commission will meet next on Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
