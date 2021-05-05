KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a school calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year.
School system employees chose from three options and the winner received an "overwhelming" number of votes, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, adding that number exceeded 300.
The school year is slated to start Aug. 20 and end May 31, 2022, but the calendar is not final until approved by the state. One semester will end and the other will start at Christmas break, Ravenscroft said.
An updated version of the calendar will be available soon, Ravenscroft said.
“Generally speaking, this is what I would call the standard, historic Mineral County calendar,” Ravenscroft said. “It’s also regionally the historic calendar picked. It’s not starting way early, it’s not starting late.”
The board will meet next on May 18 at 6 p.m.
