KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate losing school staff permanently following the school system's annual personnel needs evaluation process.
Each year, the school board votes on reduction in force, or RIF, and transfer of professional and service positions. Following months of meetings with school staff and leadership, Ravenscroft said, the county administration decides what needs to be adjusted. The board voted Tuesday to approve the plans as presented.
Three professional positions will be removed, Ravenscroft said, but some new ones will be added. For example, rather than a sixth-grade teacher at Keyser Middle School, Ravenscroft said, the school will advertise to hire a dean of students for the first time. That change came at the school’s behest, he said, after being discussed “probably for three years.”
The new dean of students, Ravenscroft said, would be tasked with dealing with low-level disciplinary issues and other pupil concerns.
“It’s not just about handing out punishments,” Ravenscroft said of part of the dean of students’ duties. “It’s about building those relationships and making sure (students) don’t come back all the time.”
Unlike an assistant principal, whose responsibilities tend to be more scattered, “their focus is 100% on the kids,” Ravenscroft said of the dean of students role.
Other proposed additions include a social worker and a truancy prevention specialist, Ravenscroft said, as well as a new welding teacher at the county technical center, among others.
Retirements and resignations also impact the final outcome.
Seventeen service personnel employees are impacted, Ravenscroft said, of whom six have a job lined up and 11 don’t currently. However, because of the nature of the personnel process Ravenscroft anticipates all impacted ultimately returning to work for the coming school year.
“It’s very, very rare in Mineral County that we lose any people through RIF and transfer, even if it looks like we might,” Ravenscroft said.
The board meets next on April 19.
