KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s Board of Education will remain intact, according to complete but unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.
By just after 9 p.m., half the county’s 24 precincts had reported, with just more than 2,230 ballots cast, and all precincts reported by 9:40 p.m. All told, 3,772 ballots were cast.
Of six candidates on the ballot and one write-in candidate for the school board, incumbent candidates Terry Puffinburger, Mary Jane Baniak and Lara Courrier all retained their seats, based on the unofficial results. Puffinburger received 1,739 votes, Baniak 1,601 and Courrier 1,918.
Charles “Dutch” Staggs received the most votes to fill Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter’s seat on the county commission. Staggs, a Republican, received 1,477 votes. Challenger Charles von Hagel came in second place with 994 votes. No Democratic candidates filed for the seat.
U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney received more than 1,000 more votes than U.S. Rep. David McKinley did to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. James Lough received the most votes for state Senator in District 14 with 1,363 votes, and William J.R. Keplinger in second place with 437 votes.
With 665 votes, Keith Funkhouser received the most votes in the county for House of Delegates District 88.
Tuesday’s totals will not be considered official until the county’s canvass is concluded next week.
