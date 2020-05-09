KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education is working to fill the principal’s job at Frankfort High School.
Principal Joe Riley recently announced his retirement, which is effective Oct. 1. While the position was on the agenda for Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft said applicant interviews have not been completed. “We’ll probably do them next week,” he said Tuesday, “and have a recommendation for the May 19 board meeting.”
Ravenscroft said in partnership with Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 recommendations, some school employees are returning to work. “It is being done in a way that maintains social distancing,” he said.
Some of those returning to work are custodians, who are working their shifts one at a time, Ravenscroft said.
“Employees are not being required to work,” he said, noting that concerns for personal health should be observed.
“During this, we have realized how important our schools are,” he said.
Board member Tom Denne reported on a meeting he had on the school system’s Energy Express program, noting that it will continue through the summer but be modified to accommodate social distancing.
Denne also praised the superintendent’s program of providing student meals in cooperation with local businesses during the pandemic. Officials said there are plans to continue providing meals throughout the summer.
“I hope that Mineral County is the example for the governor and the state in getting meals to those who need them,” board member Mary Jane Baniak said.
In addition to other programs serving students, it was reported that Head Start will be receiving $38,000 to be used for the preparation of children for kindergarten. These funds may be used to help with meals as well.
Denne said the system can use whatever they can to help the neediest children.
The board approved the appointment of John Droppleman as the director of support services due to the retirement of Kenneth Baker. Droppleman was the assistant in the department and that position will be posted.
Other personnel action includes:
• Placement of Jennifer Cole as itinerant nurse, countywide.
• Transfer of Kelly Grubbs from cook II, Keyser High School, to cafeteria manager.
• Transfer of Robin Leatherman from cook II, Frankfort Middle School, to Cook II, Fort Ashby Primary.
• Placement of Angela Matthews a cook II, half day, Frankfort High School.
• Transfer of Shannon Fink, from itinerant classroom aid, special education/transportation, Frankfort Intermediate School, to itinerant classroom aide/early childhood classroom assistant teacher, prekindergarten, Frankfort Intermediate.
• Transfer of Ruth Rounds from itinerant classroom aide/paraprofessional, special education/transportation, Keyser Primary School, to itinerant classroom aide/paraprofessional, special education/transportation, Keyser Primary/countywide.
• Transfer of Gloria Shreve from secretary II/accountant II, Keyser Middle School, to secretary II/accountant II, Keyser Primary School.
• Placement of Jeffrey Kuhn as custodian II, Frankfort High School, for 39 days of the 2019-20 school year beginning May 7.
• Extracurricular employment contract with Shawn White, athletic director, Keyser High School, for sports season 2020-21.
• Rescinded non-renewal contract and reassigned Tiffany Carper as teacher, prekindergarten, Frankfort Intermediate School, on a three-year contract.
• Placement of Ethan Markle as mechanic effective May 18.
• Rescinded placement of Chris Litten as plumber/general maintenance, countywide, effective immediately for failure to complete employment process and sign contract.
• Accepted the extracurricular resignation of Trina Melody as county curriculum chairperson, health services (nurses,) effective June 30;
• Accepted the extracurricular coaching assignment of Shannon Biser, football co-assistant coach, at Keyser High School.
The next meeting of the Mineral County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. on May 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.