Mineral schools able to get PPE, cleaning supplies

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft says in-classroom preparations for the upcoming return of students are progressing well.
The first day of school in West Virginia is scheduled to be Sept. 8, and Mineral County students will be returning to a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction, with full-time virtual instruction available for the roughly 1,500 students whose families preferred they attend that way. The remaining students will be split into two groups. One group will attend classes in person on Monday and Tuesday, and the second group on Thursday and Friday.
Although it’s been somewhat challenging at points, Ravenscroft said that the school system has been able to secure an adequate amount of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to keep in the schools.
“Our supply chain for PPE and cleaning supplies seems to be in good order right now,” he said via email. “We had some issues getting certain ‘exact products’ we normally get, but we were able to find alternatives/different brands.”
Necessary technology for the classroom, however, has been harder to locate.
“New technology purchases have been continually delayed, but we have enough existing devices to cover what is needed,” Ravenscroft wrote. “We were hoping to have more new inventory prior to school, but it seems to be a nationwide issue with technology coming from overseas.”
While the state’s color-coded school reentry system had been a point of concern for him before, Ravenscroft said recent fixes made to the Department of Health and Human Resource’s data entry process have alleviated some of that.
Each county’s status is based on its amount of new daily cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average. Counties are classified as green, yellow, orange or red. Mineral County was listed yellow as of Thursday morning.
“I am more confident in the map as of today, which reflects the same metric as our local data indicates,” Ravenscroft wrote. “I’m hopeful any early (errors have) been rectified. The biggest difference between green and yellow has to do with masks/face covering requirements. Orange/Red have the greatest implications on day to day operations, so hopefully our county stays yellow or green.”
Mineral County reported 140 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.
