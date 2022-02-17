KEYSER, W.Va. — Effective Feb. 28, staff and students will no longer be required to wear a mask in Mineral County schools.
Following a months-long spike attributed to the omicron COVID-19 variant, case counts have begun to decline in Mineral County in recent weeks. Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that removing the requirement was a priority of Board of Education members, and the waning numbers make it possible.
"It’s been our hope we would be able to make this change around March," Ravenscroft wrote in an email Thursday. "Our local and regional COVID data has steadily improved over the last few weeks. We not only wanted to see this improvement, but also consistently low numbers over a period of time."
During both February school board meetings, groups of parents have spoken against student masking, alleging the face coverings cause their children emotional distress and asking the board members to rescind the measure. The board took no action to lift the requirements.
Mineral County reported 74 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to state data.
