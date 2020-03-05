KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education on Tuesday night heard Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft’s proposals for staff transfers and reductions as they move toward the next fiscal year.
Ravenscroft said that Mineral County Schools have seen a 3.6% enrollment decrease since the 2015 fiscal year and a 1.6% decrease since fiscal year 2018.
Enrollment trends are where they begin to assess the necessary measures, Ravenscroft said. Based on mid-year numbers, he noted, school officials are “hopeful” that enrollment will increase from the 4,038 students in school at the beginning of the current fiscal year.
Ultimately, Ravenscroft said, the numbers indicate they’re seeing an enrollment decline of about 40 students per year, a 1% average.
Service personnel trends also show a 2.9% decrease with the projected number, Ravenscroft said, while professional staff has decreased by 1.6% since 2018.
“We make our cuts now knowing we don’t know what’s coming back and what won’t,” Ravenscroft said. “But we do know things will come back.”
Ravenscroft stressed the importance of staffing levels being equivalent with the county’s student population.
“What we don’t want to see is we’re losing 1.6% of students and at the same time going up in our percentage of personnel,” Ravenscroft said. “That’s going to hurt our budget down the line. We have a lot of grade levels that are at or near that bubble. We have to be conservative now and put them back later.”
Overall, Ravenscroft projected seven transfers and two reductions in force for service personnel that are expected to return, and three transfers and seven reductions for professional staff.
The 11 projected retirements among service personnel “really, really help,” Ravenscroft said. Nine professional employees are expected to retire, he said, but those are harder positions to hire in and account for. They’re “way more conservative” with professional estimates because of both shifting rules and difficulties in filling those positions, he added.
Ravenscroft said letters will be going to affected staff soon informing them of what’s coming. They are also able to request hearings before the board, he noted. Once the board approves all changes, the vacant jobs will be posted.
In addition to the normal considerations, Ravenscroft said, he and the staff focused on “equity across our schools” as they made their personnel decisions, which he said he’d elaborate on further at a future meeting.
The board also:
• Approved personnel travel, retirements and transfers.
• Approved a $70,000 request to place a prevention resource officer in Keyser Middle School.
