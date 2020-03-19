Mineral schools respond to needs from COVID-19 pandemic

KEYSER, W.Va. — The state and local response to the coronavirus pandemic topped the agenda for the Mineral County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
County Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft briefed board members on actions currently being taken and future plans.
Ravenscroft has continued to update the board and citizens alike via the school system’s website and on Facebook since West Virginia schools closed March 16.
“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the members of our county who are … beginning to intervene in the lives of our students,” Ravenscroft said. “For the various businesses providing free meals, the many civic organizations and churches who are offering volunteer services, we say thank you and continue to be amazed by the unbelievable support.”
As the situation progresses, he said, the plan is to keep parents, students and the community well-informed.
“We want our students to know we care about you,” he said.
Noting that it is likely to continue being a fluid situation, plans may change and there will likely be many questions.
Beginning Thursday, meals were to be delivered to bus stops. The delivery schedule has been posted online and provides for meals to be delivered for all students at all of the schools in Mineral County.
“Participation is not based on need or on income, so all students are encouraged to participate,” Ravenscroft said.
In addition to meals, homework packets are being provided to students to use at home during the schools’ closure.
As well as the schools, other educational activities have been canceled, including the annual STEM Festival that was slated for March 28. In addition, annual state testing for students has been canceled, Ravenscroft reported.
Other actions being taken by the schools will include providing some form of distance learning/instruction and capitalizing on alternative ways staff can contribute.
There is also a need for volunteers at the schools to help with meal preparation and/or delivery.
Ravenscroft said staff that may be at a higher health risk or who don’t feel safe may continue to work remotely.
“Salaries will not be interrupted and leave will not be charged until further notice,” he said.
Despite the closures and cancellations as a result of the pandemic, the board will meet again Thursday at the board office to conduct hearings for employees who have received termination/modifications of their positions due to the legal requirements for employment for the coming year 2020-21. There will also be action relating to the abolishment of positions, and the addition of new positions.
At the Tuesday meeting the board also received the proposed levy rates for the coming year. The board will reconvene that portion of the meeting the third week of April to approve the levy.
