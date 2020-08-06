KEYSER, W.Va. — Extracurricular activities are set to resume in Mineral County Schools next week under heightened safety guidelines, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Thursday.
Ravenscroft told the Times-News by email that the school system's plan for safely resuming activities was approved by the county health department on Monday. To his knowledge, he said, five students ultimately tested positive for COVID-19 — two before the decision to stop holding activities was made July 21, and three after.
The students included three members of the Keyser High School football team, according to the health department.
Once activities resume, Mineral schools will operate under guidelines that are more strict than those recommended by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, Ravenscroft said.
In addition to imposing a two-hour maximum time limit on activities, only outdoor activities will be permitted, and there will be a maximum group size of 10. Coaches and directors will be required to wear masks at all times, and students will be required to do the same "unless doing strenuous activity while distanced," he said.
There will also be "increased safety guidance for students regarding arrival/dismissal/downtime," Ravenscroft said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Mineral County reported 115 total cases, 14 of which are active. Four county residents have died of COVID-19 related complications.
Statewide, West Virginia reported 7,277 cases and 124 deaths as of Thursday morning.
