KEYSER, W.Va. — Amid the county’s steadily worsening COVID-19 case count, the Mineral County Health Department announced Friday that employees of Keyser Middle School and New Creek Primary had tested positive for COVID-19.
All county schools had moved to online instruction Wednesday, when Mineral County entered red status on the state’s re-entry map. As of Friday morning, the county had an infection rate of 36.69 people per 100,000 and a positivity rate of more than 12%, according to state statistics.
Health department Administrator A. Jay Root said Friday he anticipates Mineral County’s situation will get worse before it gets better.
Things are “definitely trending in the wrong way,” Root said.
The rolling seven-day trends on which the Department of Health and Human Resources map is based are especially concerning, he said. As recently as Oct. 30, the average infection rate was at 17.55 per 100,000 and the positivity rate 4.43%, placing the county in orange and gold in the respective categories. As of Nov. 1, the rate of positivity had moved into orange before both statistics moved into red Wednesday.
“Our averages are definitely climbing. And I’ll tell you, we walked in here this morning with another positive 24 cases waiting for us,” Root said, though he noted some of those may be connected to residents of other counties. “For Mineral County, that’s the most we’ve had in a single day.”
In 24 hours, he said, the county has seen 34 positive test results returned, “and it’s continuing to climb.”
Folks who’ve shown up for testing so far and tested positive, Root said, have been both symptomatic and without symptoms.
“It’s not just Mineral County, it’s all around us,” he said. “For whatever reason, we are a hotspot right now. We’re one of three counties in red right now.
“At the rate this is going, I do think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of things that show social distancing and limiting group gatherings has been lax as of late. We’re still seeing people wearing masks, but we’ve also seen a lot on social media whether it’s birthday parties, group gatherings or Halloween festivities … that I don’t know people were as careful about, and that’s not going to help.”
High voter turnout Tuesday could also be a point of concern “with the virus running rampant in the community,” Root said.
Encouragingly, Root said, they have seen a high volume of residents come out for testing, particularly at the health department. Thursday, he said, 174 tests were completed there in four hours, and another 100 between the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport and Mineral County Fairgrounds.
Daily testing will continue until the county returns to yellow status on the map, Root said, although it may be scaled back to two testing sites starting on Sunday, though that was not confirmed.
Of 149 tests Monday, he said, 18 were positive, “and the ratio is definitely higher at this point” than it has been in past rounds of community testing.
“For us to get 34 in a 24-hour period is a good bit for our size county,” Root said.
At the start of October, Root noted, they had 174 positive cases, two of which were active. As of Thursday night, there were at least 302 cases, and 72 were active.
“It is here, and at this point the only way we’re going to get this to slow down is to encourage social distancing, curb gatherings and wear your mask,” Root said.
Hospitalizations have also risen as cases have increased, he said. Though they have not discussed imposing more stringent public health guidelines than those from the state, Root said, that could be a possibility if conditions don’t improve. If they do, he said, they’d consult with the state in doing so, likening it to the restrictions imposed in Monongalia County.
He and his staff of seven have been working lengthy days from the beginning of the pandemic, Root said, so they understand and sympathize with those in the community who are “COVID-tired.”
While many residents have observed the public health guidelines as asked, Root said, some just flat-out refuse to, “and at this point, I don’t know if you can change that.”
“Whether you agree or disagree with COVID-19 or however you feel about it, when we ask you to do these things, it may not affect you individually,” Root said. “We’re asking you to do it for others in the community. It’s being considerate and looking out for what’s best for our community. If everybody does that, we can help bring this back under control. It’s a short-term inconvenience for a long-term gain. I can’t imagine at the end of the day anyone wants to see anyone else be hurt by this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.