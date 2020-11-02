KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County saw a record number of residents turn out for early voting ahead of Tuesday’s general election, a county official said.
County clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Thursday that 2,500 had already participated in early voting; she expected that number to be about 3,000 by the time early voting ended Saturday evening.
Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said Sunday that 388,745 votes had been cast so far — 252,776 people voted early, while 135,969 voters have submitted absentee ballots.
On Election Day, Ellifritz said that she anticipates another 9,000 to 10,000 voters at the polls, and urged those who do to be patient with poll workers and fellow voters, as they anticipate long lines. Campaign material is not permitted on precinct premises, she noted, including flags and signs on vehicles.
Polling places will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m- 7:30 p.m.
The renewal of several existing special levies is on the ballot Tuesday.
For fire departments, voters will decide whether they are for or against continuing levy rates of 2 cents per $100 for Class I vehicles, 4 cents for Class II and 8 cents for both Class III and IV.
If approved, the rates will be effective for the next five years.
In an emailed statement, Mineral County Volunteer Firefighters Association President Chad Lindsay said the levies are vital for maintaining volunteer emergency services in the county and urged residents to vote in their favor.
“Mineral County volunteers rely on this financial support to operate and maintain the excellent level of care and service that are provided,” Lindsay wrote. “It is not a hidden secret, 2020 has been a very trying year for volunteers to raise money. With the social distancing restrictions and the fear of large group functions, fundraising has become impossible.”
Additional levies totaling more than $7.7 million for the Mineral County Board of Education are also on the ballot. The proposed levies support many of the school system’s general expenses.
On Twitter Oct. 21, the day early voting began, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft reminded residents that these, too, are up for renewal and are not additional measures, and that “our great community has supported (the levies) since the 1950s.”
Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz is the only candidate officially appearing on the ballot for sheriff. H. Jon Baniak has filed as a write-in candidate.
Commissioner President Roger Leatherman, Prosecuting Attorney F. Cody Pancake and Assessor Jill Cosner are all seeking reelection unopposed as Republicans. Gary Howell (R-Mineral), who represents the 56th District in the state House of Delegates, is also running unopposed.
For governor, incumbent Gov. Jim Justice (R) is being challenged by Kanawha County Commissioner and attorney Ben Salango, a Democrat, along with Libertarian and Mountain party candidates Erika Kolenich and Daniel P. “Danny” Lutz Jr., respectively.
Incumbent Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, will face Democrat Natalie Tennant. Democrat Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor and incumbent Republican John “JB” McCuskey are the candidates for state auditor.
Incumbent Democrat State Treasurer John D. Perdue faces a challenge for the office from Republican Riley Moore of Harpers Ferry. Democratic State Sen. Bob Beach is challenging incumbent Republican Kent Leonhardt for the office of Commissioner of Agriculture, and Democrat Sam Brown Petsonk is challenging incumbent Republican Patrick Morrissey for Attorney General.
For the Congressional races, Rep. David McKinley, an incumbent Republican, is being challenged for the seat by Democratic candidate Natalie Cline, and incumbent Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is facing Democrat Paula Jean Swearengin and Libertarian David Moran.
