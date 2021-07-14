KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Sheriff Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz told county commissioners Tuesday that his agency has made "substantial progress" in efforts to collect several years' worth of unpaid property taxes.
When Ellifritz informed commissioners at their May 25 meeting that he intended to begin collecting both business and personal property taxes that went unpaid for years, there was more than $437,300 outstanding in business tax revenue. Since June 1, more than $338,000 has been collected.
"We've made substantial progress on these business taxes, and as soon as we get all these done, I'll be starting on the personal delinquents," Ellifritz said. "We're working to try and get that caught up so that next year when they start, it shouldn't be that hard. We'll only have one year of delinquents to work with."
Ellifritz took office in January after being elected in November 2020. While the sheriff's office does not levy them, by law it is responsible for collecting county property taxes for both businesses and personal real estate owners.
"We're certainly glad you took that on," Commission President Richard "Doc" Lechliter said. "Something needed to be done for years."
"Well, by code it says 'The sheriff shall' (collect delinquent taxes)," Ellifritz replied. "It doesn't say 'You can if you want to.'"
The commission meets next on July 27.
