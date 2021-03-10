KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz and county Emergency Services Director Luke McKenzie both requested budget increases Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year.
McKenzie and Ellifritz made their pitches to the Mineral County Commission during a Tuesday meeting.
During the previous fiscal year, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Wednesday, McKenzie’s agency spent $103,496. Emergency services has a $123,149 budget for the current fiscal year, and McKenzie requested $127,046 for the one that will begin in July.
Sheriff Ellifritz, whose agency oversees a range of services including, among others, the county tax office, law enforcement and the detention center, also requested increases in some areas.
Sheriff Ellifritz, who was elected to a first term in November, requested for law enforcement more than $1.5 million, a $47,280 increase from the previous year. At the end of the last fiscal year, Lauren Ellifritz said, the sheriff’s office spent $1.2 million for law enforcement. The $300,000 difference, she said Wednesday, assists with heightened expenses the department incurred in some areas from COVID-19.
Other requests by the sheriff, like funds to support a process server, increased from just shy of $56,000 to nearly $58,000.
While McKenzie’s agency spent less in certain budget categories like travel last year, he said that can be directly traced to the ongoing pandemic. He asked that the commissioners bear that in mind as travel for training is hopefully able to resume safely in the coming year.
Another improvement that could be funded with the commission’s approval, McKenzie said, is enhancing county 911 services to give dispatchers the ability to call landlines directly, along with cellphone users who opt in. That upgrade would cost about $3,000 more annually, and there is also a $750 one-time fee to upload those numbers to the database, he said.
“For people who don’t have access to cellphones, people who don’t have great cellphone service, the system would actually call them and give them a voice message on their phone for emergency alerts and that kind of thing,” McKenzie said.
“I do think there’d be some serious benefits for that, especially for our elderly population,” McKenzie said. “… Even if it’s just for things like announcements of vaccine clinics and instructions, how to sign up and those types of things. I think there would be a lot of value in having that this year and having it in the future.”
His requested increases, Sheriff Ellifritz said, are also in part to cover the costs of necessary equipment for officers to keep in their vehicles, including so-called “stop sticks,” which disable cars by deflating their tires during vehicle pursuits. The increase in funds would also help purchase breathalyzers and fund training for the department, he said.
Lauren Ellifritz said the proposed budget will be submitted to the state auditor’s office by the end of the month. The commission will hold a work session March 16 at 9 a.m. to further review the budget, and is slated to approve its submission during their regular business meeting March 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.