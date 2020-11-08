KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County students will continue to study remotely this week, after release of the Department of Education’s Saturday Education Map showed the county continues to have some of the state’s worst COVID-19 conditions.
Mineral was one of two counties listed as “red” on the map, joining Mingo County in southern West Virginia.
A county enters red status when there are 25 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate higher than 8%. It means the virus is spreading substantially within the community.
Mineral schools first hit the red category Wednesday, which halted in-person school and extracurricular activities, including athletics. That also meant the cancelation of the annual Mineral Bowl between Frankfort and Keyser, which was scheduled for Friday.
Nine counties, including Hampshire, were listed as “orange,” meaning remote instruction.
The school system has been on virtual instruction since Nov. 1 following an outbreak at the county bus garage, and Superintendent Jeffrey Pancione had announced Thursday remote learning would continue this week.
Six counties were listed as gold, including Morgan, which was moved from yellow due to additional testing results received, according to the state’s COVID-19 Review Panel.
There are 14 counties under the “yellow” designation and 24 counties are “green.”
Mineral meals
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Saturday meals would be delivered Thursday at regular bus stops on a two-hour early dismissal schedule. Anyone unable to meet the buses may pick up meal packs at Keyser Primary or Frankfort High until 5 p.m. Thursday.
