KEYSER, W.Va. — While they received a waiver for students to attend classes in person for four days, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday, face-to-face instruction will resume five days a week later this month.
The “Wednesday waiver” was granted with the condition it would be for a duration of three weeks, Ravenscroft said during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Every school has different challenges … and we want our kids to be successful,” Ravenscroft said, noting the importance of balancing virtual students’ needs with those attending in the classroom. The three weeks’ time, he said, would allow them to sort out some logistics.
The five-day school week starts March 22.
Board member Tom Denne thanked Ravenscroft for communication, as well as his fellow members.
“As I’m wondering what’s going to happen next, before I get to spend any time worrying and deliberating, I find out what’s going to happen next,” Denne said. “I’m grateful for that.”
Vice President Mary Jane Baniak said she appreciated the “positive energy, patience and cooperation” she’s observed so far as regular in-person instruction has resumed.
“If we can keep doing our mitigation measures as diligently as we can,” she said, she thinks they will do well, and that being in class again will serve students’ mental health positively. Both teachers and students seem happy to be back in the classroom, she noted, and mask wearing is important to “keep moving in a positive direction” for the community’s physical health.
On the subject of the waiver, President Lara Courrier said she appreciated Ravenscroft and staff working toward its receipt.
“I know we might have wanted some more Wednesdays, but we take what we can get and I really appreciate all the time and effort that went into that,” Courrier said.
“I’ve been really pleased to see what I see,” Ravenscroft said of what he’s observed in schools so far, especially complimenting kindergartners he’s seen practicing good masking and distancing habits.
In other business, the upcoming personnel season, Ravenscroft said, would not be “majorly impactful” in terms of cuts to staff.
“We have a handful of positions across the county that, if you just looked at the numbers right now, you would say, ‘Well, we might be able to cut one here, cut one there, cut these four,’” Ravenscroft said. “But what we also know is that we have a lot of people who might have went homeschool, and we expect them to come back. We hope they come back. We’ve got to be ready for that. So we’re not going to look to cut too deep. We don’t think it’s a good time to do that. And we’ve got the cushion to make sure that we can not only support our kids but support our people and help you.”
The board meets next on March 16.
