KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County has topped 2,000 coronavirus cases.
The county health department on Monday released its first report since Dec. 22, a few days after revealing at least one-third of staff members had contracted the virus.
Health officials reported 2,046 cases, of which 460 were active. The virus has killed 69 people and 1,555 people have recovered.
Per state data, the county’s seven-day average rolling infection rate was 44.66 per 100,000 Monday and its percent positivity 8.61%. No free COVID-19 testing was offered in Mineral County last week.
Free testing will be offered today at Frankfort Middle School from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Preregistration is available at curative.com.
