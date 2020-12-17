KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County will begin vaccinating its frontline health care workers against COVID-19 on Friday, health department Administrator A. Jay Root said.
The initial round of vaccinations, Root said in a Wednesday evening email, "will focus on EMS, health department personnel and volunteers."
"We were going to receive the vaccine yesterday, but after evaluating the impending weather, we along with several other health departments in the Potomac Highlands, put a request into the National Guard to receive the vaccine tomorrow (Thursday)," he wrote. "The reason behind this was that the vaccine usage is on a limited timeframe because of the ultra-cold holding requirements."
The county has an initial round of 46 doses, Root said, not including what hospitals and nursing homes will receive. With help from the county's student nurses, he said, Root anticipates being able to vaccinate everyone within the three-week timeframe Gov. Jim Justice mentioned during Wednesday's press conference.
The second round of vaccinations will be concentrated on inoculating "additional EMS staff, law enforcement, fire departments and OEM/911 workers," Root wrote.
After more than a month of COVID-19 deaths and case numbers rising consistently in Mineral County — and remaining for a time as the worst in the state — the county's infection rate and percent positivity have dipped slightly, while still remaining firmly within the "red" margins designated by the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.
Root attributed the slight decline to "both the level of testing and the fact that individuals are being a little more careful after this recent wave."
As of Thursday morning, the county's infection rate was 99.96 per 100,000 and its percent positivity 10.73%. To date, 1,789 county residents have contracted COVID-19 and 52 have died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.