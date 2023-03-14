KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials will break ground next month on remodels and additions to three county commissioned-owned facilities.
“We have drawings going clear back to the early 1970’s of proposed additions and remodels for our facilities,” County Administrator Luke McKenzie said. “These upgrades are desperately needed.”
The county courthouse will receive an addition that will include an elevator, indoor public restrooms, attorney conference rooms, a security corridor, and the entire facility will become handicapped accessible.
The judicial annex will receive an addition that will include a high-density vault for the county clerk, a security corridor and an elevator. Aside from the addition, the second story of the facility will be finished and the county clerk, assessor and sheriff’s tax office will relocate to the new portion of the facility.
Also, an addition to the sheriff’s office will give space to deputies, who currently work in retrofitted jail cells.
“We are very excited that all of our facilities will be handicapped accessible and each elected official will have office spaces large enough for their teams,” McKenzie said. “I am very proud to work for the Commission that was able to make this happen, and I am extremely proud of the great team of people that made this very necessary remodel happen.”
The groundbreaking will take place April 6 at noon on the front lawn of the county courthouse, 150 Armstrong St.
