KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials will give away a limited amount of cloth face coverings to county residents.
They can be picked up at the Mineral County Office of Emergency Services, 392 Pine Swamp Road, Keyser, Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice ordered face coverings be worn at indoor public facilities to combat the coronavirus.
For additional information, call 304-788-1821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.