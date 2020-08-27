Mineral to go without county coordinator

KEYSER, W.Va. — For the time being, Mineral County will go without a coordinator, the commissioners announced at the end of their business meeting Tuesday evening.
The Times-News first reported earlier this month that the commission had fired former coordinator Drew Brubaker at the end of July. He had served in the role since 2016.
At the time, Commissioner Dr. Richard Lechliter said that he, Commission President Roger Leatherman and Commissioner Jerry Whisner were unsatisfied with the quality of Brubaker’s performance.
A job listing posted on social media in early August said the next individual to hold the role would be responsible for “general administration, public relations, budgeting, conflict resolution, grant submissions, contracts, research and refinement of existing and new ordinances and policies,” among other duties, and would be paid between $40,000 to $50,000 based on experience. The application period closed Friday.
Lechliter said the commissioners have opted not to immediately fill the role. Current staff and the commissioners will assume duties that would have fallen to the coordinator, Lechliter said.
The duties listed may also change before commissioners move to resume the search, he noted.
The commission also:
• Heard an update on the upcoming general election from county Clerk Lauren Ellifritz, who said her office has received 175 applications for absentee ballots by mail to date. Another 150 or so individuals have used the West Virginia Secretary of State’s online portal to request one, she noted.
• Announced the dates for two rabies vaccination clinics — Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply Co. in Keyser and Sept. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. The vaccine fee is $8, and county tags will not be sold. Attendees are asked to bring correct change. Both wearing a mask and social distancing will be mandatory.The commission will meet next on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
