KEYSER, W.Va. — While students are still slated to resume in-person learning full-time next week, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft emphasized Tuesday that the school system will remain vigilant about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The plan remains to resume five days a week of in-person learning next week, Ravenscroft said, noting this week is the last in which students will have one regular day of virtual instruction. He referenced comments board member Donnie Ashby made earlier in the meeting about the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.
During a recent work meeting, Ashby said in his remarks, he’d heard of a spike in cases in the bordering state.
“We’re starting to see more cases around us as well,” Ravenscroft said. “And as we saw last time it eventually kind of makes its way here, hopefully not as impactful.”
Ravenscroft said faculty and staff are frequently reminded about the importance of sticking to public health guidelines, especially as vaccines are still being distributed and the state’s small health departments try to seek a balance between testing and vaccinating its residents.
“Things are going well right now, but as I told Dr. (Tom) Denne yesterday, with what I’m seeing in some of the areas of the state with infection going up, and then our health departments are pretty slim still with vaccinations and they will be for a while, so that they can’t run these big testing clinics. … They’re still testing and they’re still doing a lot of work and it’s still available,” Ravenscroft said. “I don’t want to get too optimistic yet that we’re on the other side of a lot of the COVID positive stuff. So, the good news for Mineral County is I do think we have a better than average rate of vaccination, which is a positive, not just amongst our staff but amongst the community. It’s been pretty impressive what our health department has done and the number of people they can get through.”
Ravenscroft said the last round of vaccine clinics for school system employees ended Tuesday. The focus will shift next to vaccinating their interested family members 18 and older, he said.
“We’re pleased with how it’s going so far but we are also making sure that we don’t let our guard down,” Ravenscroft said.
School decision
Ravenscroft also updated the board briefly on the status of a funding request to the state for a new primary school in the Frankfort district that would consolidate three existing facilities.
School officials expect a decision from the state on funding on April 19, Ravenscroft said. Denne commended Ravenscroft for his demeanor in making the county’s case to the state during a recent meeting the two men attended.
“He made me proud. I was standing behind him after I did my little presentation, and I was just immensely proud the whole time,” Denne said of Ravenscroft. “I don’t know how this thing’s gonna work out. But if we don’t get funded, he doesn’t bear any responsibility at all.”
The board has a special meeting scheduled for Local School Improvement Council presentations on March 23 and a public hearing regarding school consolidation scheduled March 29.
Mineral County, as of Tuesday night, reported 2,480 cumulative cases, of which 44 were active. Mineral County’s seven-day rolling average infection rate was 3.72 per 100,000 and percent positivity 1.27% Wednesday.
