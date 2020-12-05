KEYSER, W.Va. — Thirty Mineral County residents have now died of complications related to COVID-19.
County health officials reported Saturday the deaths of two people — an 83-year-old man who had been hospitalized and a resident of Piney Valley nursing home.
The nursing home resident is the 15th to die in an outbreak that has resulted in 89 residents and 59 employees infected by the coronavirus.
Free testing
Testing will be offered Dec. 7 at the Mineral County Technical Center, Keyser, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
