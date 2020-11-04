KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve Board of Education, fire and ambulance levies.
All 26 of Mineral County's precincts had reported their unofficial results as of 8:35 a.m Wednesday. Per the state's online election results, turnout was nearly 69% in the county, with 12,783 of the county's 18,541 registered voters casting a ballot.
The fire and ambulance levies each passed with more than 81% of the vote; the Board of Education levy had more than 76%.
The county's local races were largely uncontested, and County Commissioner President Roger Leatherman, Assessor Jill Cosner and Prosecuting Attorney F. Cody Pancake, all Republicans, retained their seats.
Though Hardy County sheriff's deputy H. Jon Baniak had filed as a write-in challenger to Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz to replace outgoing Sheriff Jeremy Taylor, Ellifritz received 100% of the 10,636 ballots cast for that office, per online state reporting.
State Delegates John Paul Hott, Gary Howell and Ruth Rowan, all Republicans, ran unopposed in their respective districts. Republican state Sen. Craig Blair of the 15th District defeated Mountain Party challenger Donald Kinnie with 88% of the vote, and Republican Randy Smith defeated Democrat David Childers with 70% of the vote in the 14th state Senate district.
President Donald Trump received 9,904 votes — just over 78% — to Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden's 2,579. Gov. Jim Justice won with 76% of the vote, or 9,407 votes to Democratic candidate Ben Salango's 2,342.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Rep. David McKinley received similarly large shares of the vote, 78% and 79%, respectively.
Mineral County voters resoundingly voted for Republican Riley Moore over incumbent Democrat John Perdue for state treasurer. Moore received more than 75% of the vote. They also voted decisively for Secretary of State Mac Warner, Auditor John "JB" McCuskey, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt, all incumbent Republicans.
