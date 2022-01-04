KEYSER, W.Va. — The spike in COVID-19 cases in Mineral County and across West Virginia is expected to continue, state and local officials said Tuesday.
During a Tuesday morning press briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said he’d never seen a daily positivity rate like Tuesday’s 20.74%. More than 700 people were hospitalized and 195 were in intensive care units across the state, Justice said.
The state had more than 11,100 cases last week alone, a pandemic record.
Justice urged residents not to become complacent, and to get vaccinated, as 90% of the state’s COVID-related deaths are among those who haven’t had the vaccine, he said.
“The theme of this today should be we’re not going to become numb,” Justice said. “We’re not going to become numb about those folks that we’ve lost. We’re not going to become numb about the fact that we’ve got 700-plus now in the hospitals. ... We’re not going to become numb about the fact that the National Guard is on high alert to make sure hospitals don’t get overrun.
“We’re going to react as West Virginians, and I ask you whatever you do, don’t become numb. Absolutely if you do that right now, it is just a bad, bad move.”
In Mineral County, four people were hospitalized Tuesday at WVU Potomac Valley Hospital. Since Nov. 1, 21 county residents have died from the virus or its complications. Nearly 1,000 new cases have been added in that time.
Cases have increased drastically in recent weeks, county health department Administrator A. Jay Root said by email Tuesday, and there’s no end in sight to that trend.
“The surge will definitely continue,” Root wrote. “We are seeing the effects from Christmas and will continue to see the holiday effects for the foreseeable future. There was a dramatic increase in Mineral County’s active cases in the past week. The county’s active count on December 29th was at 121 cases. Today, January 4th, the count is at 333 cases. This does not include the home testing that is available to the public.”
Beginning with the spread of the delta variant last fall, Root said, case numbers have increased more quickly than last year around this time.
“Last year there were a larger number of active cases, but it built up over a longer period of time,” Root said. “Since the beginning of the Delta wave, the increases have come more rapidly. We are seeing it with this current wave with Omicron added in.”
While no cases of the omicron variant have officially been recorded yet in Mineral County, Root said it’s present based on percentage estimates.
“According to the Governor’s press conference today, as of last week, 15% of the COVID-19 samples that were sequenced by West Virginia were Omicron and CDC is reporting that 60% of current cases nationwide are of the Omicron variant,” Root wrote.
An outbreak that began Nov. 27 at Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser is also still active, Root said. Per state data, 13 residents and one staff member have recovered, and one staffer and one resident remain sick. One person has died, according to the state information.
Mineral County’s vaccination rates are “slow but steady,” but continue to lag behind state figures, Root said.
“Unfortunately, Mineral County’s vaccination rates are 10 to 15% lower in almost every age category when compared to West Virginia’s vaccination rates,” Root wrote. “Overall, the county is at 38.1% that are fully vaccinated and 12.7% of those that have had a booster dose. In comparison, West Virginia’s numbers are at 49.9% and 17.7%, respectively.
“Currently 89.2% of all deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia are in the unvaccinated population,” he said. “Additionally, 77.7% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 86.7% of ICU patients are unvaccinated individuals. Those numbers alone speak volumes. Vaccines are available here at the health department. Also, most pharmacies and medical providers have them available as well. As a community, we need to do better.”
