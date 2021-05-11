CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported Monday in an accidental fire at 409 Winmer St. that was quickly extinguished by an occupant of the single-family dwelling.
The home also houses a licensed day care facility, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Owners and occupants Matthew and Chere Conley and six children safely exited the property when smoke detectors alerted them to the 3:15 p.m. fire.
“Mr. Conley put out most of the fire by the time we arrived,” said Lt. W. Shannon Adams, the city fire marshal, who said the fire was accidental and caused by clothing being placed too close to a hot water tank in the basement of the residence.
Damage was estimated at $3,000, Adams said.
