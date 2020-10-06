Minor injuries in Route 36 crash

CORRIGANVILLE — Minor injuries resulted from a reported head-on crash Sunday night on Route 36 in the area of the Timbrook Kia business, according to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
Ambulances from Corriganville and LaVale responded to the scene along with a supervisor of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. Units were alerted at about 8 p.m., by the county’s 911 emergency center.
The roadway was shut down for a brief time until vehicles were removed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.