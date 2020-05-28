Missing Bedford County woman found safe after three-day search

BEDFORD, Pa. — A 68-year-old Bedford County woman was found unharmed in a wooded area Wednesday following a three-day search that included police, volunteer firefighters, K-9 search dogs and helicopters and drones.
Cathy Raley, who suffers from dementia, was conscious and alert when she was found by rescuers just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in a drainage creek in a ravine along Briar Valley Road and Shed Road in Bedford Township.
Raley was reported missing Monday at about 8 a.m., prompting the search that was organized and directed at the outset by Pennsylvania State Police at Bedford.
The search operated from a command post set up on Briar Valley Road before Raley was found about a half-mile away in a dense wooded area that was not even accessible by all-terrain vehicles.
Raley was located by searchers and was initially treated by medical personnel before first-responders were able to use a rescue basket to carry her to a waiting ambulance for transport to nearby Bedford Memorial Hospital.
“What made this search successful was the large number of searchers who dropped everything to look for Cathy Raley and the giving of themselves without even knowing who she was,” said David Cubbison, director of the Bedford County Department of Emergency Services.
“This is the kind of good news people need — especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cubbison said.
The search for Raley was the second one in Bedford County in recent weeks. A 16-year old youth was reported missing before searchers located her in Bedford Township.
“It was a wonderful sight to see when the call came in that she (Raley) was found. People praising God and high-fiving — it was very emotional,” Cubbison said.
Bedford County Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Foor manned the incident command post along with allied volunteer firefighters.
"We kept going back to the area where she was last seen to make sure we didn't miss anything," Foor said. "We were doing grid searches and marking off areas and we were accounting for all the searchers every day when the search ended. That was a big thing — accountability and making sure everyone was back home safe."
Foor also credited a group of teens who first located Raley.
"There were various satellite searches along with our organized search," the chief said. "Once they located her, it took about an hour to cut through the brush and get back to her. We used a Stokes basket to carry her out about 50 feet to a ultra-terrain vehicle and then to a waiting ambulance."
