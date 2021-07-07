OLDTOWN — A boater who was reported missing late Tuesday afternoon by his family was found unharmed a short time later by first responders during a search of the Potomac River, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The Allegany County Special Operations water rescue team reportedly located the 89-year-old man as he was fishing along the river bank not long after his boat became submerged in the river.
Natural Resources Police, Oldtown, Paw Paw, District 16, LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Barton volunteer firefighters responded to the incident upon alert at 4:30 p.m.
As units began clearing the scene, the same units responded in a call to assist U.S. Park Police in locating a bicyclist who was reported missing by his family after he failed to arrive at an appointed time and destination.
The search reportedly concluded a short time later after officials learned the bicyclist was en route to Hancock although his family had understood his destination was Little Orleans, according to a first responder who was involved in the calls.
