CUMBERLAND — Siena, a 6-year-old rescue dog missing since bolting from an Interstate 68 crash scene last month, is finally back home.
“We got her back yesterday afternoon,” Pam Walsh said Thursday. “It’s just amazing that we are alive and that we got our dog back, too.”
Walsh and her husband John were both injured in the late-night, three-car crash Sept. 6 on Interstate 68 near LaVale. The accident occurred as the couple were traveling from their Deep Creek Lake home to their residence in Kensington.
The family’s other dog, a 14-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mix named Tank, was injured and provided medical care by Hillside Animal Hospital in Eckhart. But Siena was nowhere in sight when Allegany County first responders arrived and began caring for the occupants of the vehicles involved.
Since that night, efforts by Siena’s heartbroken owners continued nonstop to find the missing Rhodesian Ridgeback canine. Social media platforms displayed posters describing the dog and offering a reward.
Day after day, searches were conducted according to possible sightings. There were only a couple of days when the Walsh family was not in the area searching for their beloved dog named by virtue of Pam’s love for the Italian city of Siena.
Those tireless efforts proved fruitful Wednesday.
“I received information that Siena was seen in the area of Winchester Road not far from Aldi’s supermarket,” said Walsh, energized by the hopeful sighting.
“I got permission from the resident to go in there and lay on the ground and I had Tank with me. About 20 minutes later, Siena showed up but she was a little scared at first but then she saw Tank, they just ran to each other,” said Walsh, who quickly took Siena to the Hillside Animal Hospital for a quick checkup.
“It’s really a bad story that turned out great,” Walsh said.
“Everyone up there has been so good to us. The EMS people, state police, the hospital workers — I call them my new family members,” she said.
“Everyone was amazing. We hope to take the reward money and forward it to Tracey Engle and the Windy Pines Animal Rescue and the animal shelter,” said Walsh.
The search and rescue mission also included unwavering support of former U.S. Sen. Robert Dole, who employs John Walsh to provide personal assistance and security.
“Senator was relieved and thrilled to learn that we got Siena back,” said Walsh of the 98-year-old Kansas senator who is battling Stage 4 lung cancer.
Walsh said the “most harrowing” day of the 23-day search took place 10 days ago.
“We kept getting reports that Siena was running up and down the interstate. It was crushing,” she said.
Efforts to locate Siena also included many nights of overnight makeshift camping along U.S. Route 40 in LaVale where sightings persisted.
“We are all very fortunate that we survived. God had his hand on us and on our dogs,” she said. “We are very lucky.”
Thursday, Siena lounged in the backyard of the Walsh residence in Kensington.
“She’s really skinny. She lost about 10 pounds but she’s doing really well,” Walsh said. “She’s eating and sleeping and staying very close to mommy and Tank.”
