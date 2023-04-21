OAKLAND — The body of a 4-year-old Oakland boy was recovered late Thursday from a pond during an extensive multi-agency search that began a few hours earlier when the family reported the child as missing, according to Maryland Sate Police.
Divers with the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body of Fox Piper at about 10 p.m. The pond is located a short distance from the family residence on Temperance Way in Oakland, police said.
The search was launched by Maryland State Police just after the family reported the child as missing and a short time after he was reportedly last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on the front porch of the residence.
The extensive search included use of patrol, aerial and K-9 units of the state police in addition to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office and Natural Resources Police.
An investigation by state police is continuing.
