PETERSBURG, W.Va. — As the Sept. 8 school start date inches closer, West Virginia health and education officials offered mixed reviews of the state’s plan for reentry.
Under guidelines that Gov. Jim Justice introduced last week, the state is using a color-coded model to classify the status of each county school system based on a seven-day average of COVID-19 cases. The model determines whether schools can offer in-person classes and whether they can have athletic competitions.
Though the methodology through which the colors are decided was partially changed on Monday to adjust the thresholds for each category, the map “will still be based on each county’s number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average. Based on that figure, each county will still be assigned one of four colors — green, yellow, orange or red — which is meant to represent the severity of the rate of community spread,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
Grant County reported 133 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. The Harvard model, on which the map is based, was designed for evaluating larger populations, Grant County Health Administrator Sandria Glasscock said during a phone interview Monday. In her opinion, “it does make sense when you have a lower population. You need to adjust that a bit.”
Glasscock likened it to a small school, where a class of 25 might see the average grade dragged down significantly if even a single student got bad marks. “That’s going to skew your averages a lot more than in a large population,” she said.
Despite the initial confusion that surrounded its rollout, Glasscock said she thought the adjustments made more sense for a state with West Virginia’s relatively small population.
The guidelines introduced last week originally placed Grant County in orange status, meaning the county would not be permitted to begin in-person instruction in schools until they were downgraded to yellow or green.
“It looked like at any time if we had three or four positives, we would be in orange or red,” Glasscock said. “My immediate thought was my golly, if I have one family that’s positive, that’s going to totally keep you from having school. And we’re going to have that.”
As of Monday afternoon, Grant was moved to green status and remained there Tuesday. Green, Glasscock said, better represents the situation in the county at this time, but noted that could always change.
The rolling average is based on new cases, Glasscock said, not the total number of positives to date. When the county saw a large spike in cases earlier in August, she noted, they would have been placed in red status, and rightfully so.
“If my averages start (Sunday), let’s say, I had one yesterday. From now through next Sunday, if we have two more it might be back up there,” Glasscock said.
Glasscock said she learned of the state’s plan when Justice gave his press conference Friday afternoon.
“It was kind of crazy that it was on a Friday because there weren’t people we could talk to over the weekend to try to get it straight,” Glasscock said. “ … We’re all kind of flying by the seat of our pants here.”
Glasscock said that she did not envy state health officials’ roles as they try to navigate the fluid situation that is the ongoing pandemic.
“The ultimate goal is to try and keep people safe, but you also have to temper that with getting back to living safely,” Glasscock said. “Sometimes you don’t know if you’re doing it properly until you start one way and then realize no, we need to back up a little bit, like closing the nursing homes to visitation.”
In Mineral County there have been 128 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Reached Monday by email, Health Administrator A. Jay Root said things were trending positively in the county, but that could always change.
“At this point our number of active cases have decreased back to single digits which means the county is moving in the right direction, however, as a state, we see trends of increases after holiday weekends,” Root wrote. “Labor Day is right around the corner and is the weekend before schools reopen. In Mineral County specifically, we saw dramatic increases after the 4th of July. So I am very cautious at this point looking at what’s ahead.”
Last week, Root said, the department tested more than 1,000 students, staff and faculty at Potomac State College in Keyser. The large case spike in July, he said, was attributed to a combination of Fourth of July travel and youth activities.
He also said the college would be monitored closely.
Errors in data entry Tuesday led Mineral County to go from yellow to green before being moved again to yellow Tuesday afternoon. Reached by email, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that while the map is a useful tool for knowing what a district can do based on their color code, it has potential serious flaws.
“I do not like the uncertainty it causes for parents and employees related to school,” Ravenscroft said via email. “As of today at 10:50 a.m., Mineral is Yellow which means we are on track to reopen in-person school per our plan. This could change several times — and as late as September 5th which gives such little notice to our parents, students, and employees.”
Tuesday’s rapid changes to the county’s classification, he wrote in a follow-up email, is “further illustrating the uncertainty we’re facing.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
