RAWLINGS — The new Women’s Health Center of Maryland will provide care in a “desert” for people who seek reproductive services, Gov. Wes Moore said after he toured the facility on Saturday.
The Women’s Health Center of Maryland will offer a “first line of support,” the governor said of health care for residents of the state and surrounding region.
The center, which will also offer gender-affirming hormone therapy, will be the only comprehensive abortion provider within about a 100-mile radius.
Located less than 3 miles from the West Virginia border, the McMullen Highway building, which carried a nearly $700,000 price tag, held a ceremonial opening in June — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections.
“It was extraordinary,” Moore said of the visit to the center, which included Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and their cabinet.
The facility will provide services that include breast and cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy and parenting support, and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.
Plans are underway for a patient assistance fund to help people pay for abortion care and offer preventive health care on a sliding scale at the center.
Moore presented a citation to recognize the center’s staff.
He talked of the workers’ dedicated service to ensure access to reproductive and abortion health care services.
“The courage that the providers are showing (is) incredibly inspiring,” the governor said.
Moore talked of his staff’s involvement in areas from security to health aspects that laid the foundation for the center to come to fruition.
Women’s Health Center of Maryland Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said the new center is grateful to plant roots in the Mountain Maryland community.
“Governor Moore’s commitment to cultivating a legislative landscape that not only protects but expands abortion access has helped make this clinic a reality, and it will be a beacon of hope throughout Appalachia,” she said via press release Sunday.
