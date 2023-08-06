MCHENRY — As they left Deep Creek Lake Saturday after a two-day trip to Western Maryland, Gov. Wes Moore and Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz talked to the Cumberland Times-News about issues facing the area, including the annual bear hunt and a proposed bridge replacement over the state’s only Wild river.
Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and their administration were in Western Maryland for a series of events that began Friday in Allegany County and ended Saturday in Garrett County.
Hunt
After decades of research and monitoring of the state’s bear population, DNR in 2004 conducted Maryland’s first black bear hunting season in 51 years.
Over the years, the department expanded the hunt’s area, length and number of permits issued.
This year, DNR will issue 950 permits for the bear hunting season that will be open Oct. 23-28 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
“We’re confident that the hunt is sustainable and helps maintain a bear population in the region,” Moore said.
Kurtz said DNR closely monitors the number of bears in the region and “the interactions they’re having with our communities.”
He talked of one state program that uses a radio collar system to track and inspect the health of the animals.
The state also records bear nuisance situations.
According to DNR, a Black Bear Damage Reimbursement Fund that helps farmers who suffer agricultural loss caused by black bears has paid out more than $130,000 since it was established in 1996.
Bears die every year in Western Maryland, typically from vehicle strikes and sometimes due to mange.
Roughly 20 bears died locally due to those problems in about the past six months.
The annual bear hunt, now in its 20th year, is an important management tool used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities, according to DNR.
Yough
The Youghiogheny River Advisory Board recently made several recommendations for a proposed bridge on Swallow Falls Road over a state protected area of the river.
The new structure should follow the same alignment as the existing bridge and not exceed 28 feet in width, the board said.
Additionally, the board agreed the bridge should be closed during the construction project without a temporary structure in place.
Because the project involves impacts to the river’s scenic and wild corridor, DNR must approve an exception to protective regulations for construction to proceed.
Moore said the state must prioritize long-term health of the river and engage the public in the process.
Kurtz said recommendations from the river advisory board are being communicated to a design team for the proposed bridge.
“It really is ... hearing the voices,” he said of paying attention to public input.
Officials for the project understand many people want the new structure to cover the smallest footprint possible, Kurtz said.
“I do think that’s really important,” he said.
Visit
The Moore-Miller visit started Friday at Rocky Gap Casino Resort to convene the administration’s monthly cabinet meeting.
When it comes to location, there’s one rule for the gathering, Moore said, and added it’s held in Maryland communities other than Annapolis.
“Leaving no one behind means going everywhere,” Miller said via press release Sunday. “That’s why, six months into office, our administration has visited every single county in the state and has heard from thousands of Marylanders on what they want to see from their government.”
Friday evening, the state leaders attended the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Crab Feast at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club picnic grounds where the governor spoke with local elected officials and community members about workforce development initiatives and “industry cultivation opportunities in outdoor recreation and the environmental economy,” the release stated.
Saturday after a stop at the Women’s Health Center of Maryland in Rawlings, Moore wrapped up his Mountain Maryland trip with a visit to Deep Creek Lake.
Kurtz, park service staff, and the Maryland Natural Resources Police welcomed the governor, lieutenant governor and Garrett County elected officials for a tour of the park’s Discovery Center and waterfront dock.
“The Deep Creek Lake area is a magnet for recreational tourism, generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually toward the local economy and supporting an estimated 4,000 jobs,” the release stated. “Deep Creek State Park is undergoing a number of improvements, including a $2.4 million pilot dredging program to enable greater boating access to Arrowhead Cove in the lake. The Board of Public Works also recently approved $425,500 in state funding to support renovations for the park’s Discovery Center to increase energy efficiency and ensure its long-term viability.”
The Deep Creek Lake Watershed Foundation also donated five new water quality monitoring stations to the Department of Natural Resources this year to help the state better track nutrient pollution, dissolved oxygen and water clarity in the lake, it stated.
“We recognize the importance of Deep Creek Lake and the park to the economy and way of life in Garrett County, and that’s why we’re continuing to make investments to ensure their vibrancy,” Kurtz said via the release.
Commented
