CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After its first chance at a three-peat was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moorefield will continue for a second time its defense of the Class A title as two-time defending champions today in the state semifinals.
The Yellow Jackets enter this evening’s 5 p.m. game at 20-5 with wins in their last 13 following a 7-5 start to the season. Their last loss came on May 14 at Musselman.
Moorefield is undefeated against Class A teams with four of its losses coming to Class AAA schools — Musselman, Hedgesville and Jefferson twice. The Jackets’ loss to a Class AA foe was against Keyser early in the season.
In the 13 games since their last loss, Moorefield has held opponents to two runs or less in nine contests, with four shutouts scattered throughout.
The Yellow Jackets capped off their regular season with a pair of wins in a doubleheader at Frankfort, 15-3 and 13-2.
Moorefield’s quest for a three-peat began with a 15-0 rout over Tucker County a day before Hayden Baldwin twirled a complete game no-hitter against Petersburg. Baldwin fanned nine and walked none in a 4-0 win, with an error being the only thing that kept him from perfection.
Four days later, the Yellow Jackets claimed the Region II, Section 1 title with a 7-3 win, erasing a 3-2 deficit with a pair of runs in the fifth before adding three insurance runs in the sixth. Isaac VanMeter had a triple and four RBIs while Bryce Hines had a base knock and a pair of RBIs.
Moorefield punched its ticket to Charleston with a best-of-three sweep over South Harrison.
Game 1 was suspended due to rain, but the Yellow Jackets claimed a 3-1 win. Baldwin pitched the first four innings, scattering six hits, two strikeouts and a walk before VanMeter allowed one hit over the final three with four punchouts and no walks. Baldwin dominated at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs.
The script was much different in Game 2, with the Yellow Jackets winning in a rout, 17-1. Baldwin, VanMeter, Hines, Coleman Mongold and Karson Reed all had two hits and two RBIs for 16-hit Moorefield.
Matthew Jenkins had a home run and four RBIs, Garrett Strickler went 3 for 5 out of the 8-spot and Ryan McGregor went 2 for 4 in the 9-hole.
The single-elimination Class A state tournament begins today at Appalachian Power Park, with top-seeded Moorefield (20-5) playing No. 4 Williamstown (17-11) at 5 p.m. The Yellowjackets beat Wheeling Central Catholic, 2-1, in the Region I best of three. Wheeling Central lost to Moorefield in the 2018 state final, 4-3, in extra innings.
No. 2 Charleston Catholic (24-9) — who Moorefield beat, 4-2, in 2019 for the state title — plays No. 3 Man (21-8) 50 minutes following the first game.
The state title games across all three West Virginia classes will be played on Saturday. Class AAA kicks things off at 10 a.m., with Class AA to play 50 minutes following that game, and the Class A final 50 minutes after the conclusion of Class AA.
All state tournament games are being broadcast in HD video and audio-only formats at wvmetronews.com.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased through GoFan.com.
