CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Moorefield couldn’t find the stroke from 3-point land, while Williamstown’s defense swarmed Jaydon See, as the Yellow Jackets’ season came to an end in the West Virginia Class AA state quarterfinals, 67-32, Tuesday night at the Charleston Civic Center.
It was already an uphill battle for the eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets, going up against a one-loss Williamstown team who is in the middle of its second straight one-loss season to nab the top seed in Class AA. The 3 for 25 night from beyond the arc made victory out of reach for Moorefield.
“Well, we came out and we tried and played hard,” Yellow Jackets coach Scott Stutler said. “The biggest thing was we weren’t hitting shots. They were hitting some shots — we weren’t. And that changes the game pretty quick.
“We came out in the first half and were really struggling to find it. I’m proud of the way they played. I’m proud of the way we got here. We just struggled to shoot tonight and that hurt us a little bit. And in the second half, they shot a lot better than the first half. We kept playing, but it wasn’t in our favor.”
The Yellow Jackets opened 5 for 22 from the floor in the first half, shooting at a 23% clip, while going just 2 of 12 from 3-point territory.
“We just missed the threes,” said Stutler. “It happens. Shooters have bad nights, teams have bad nights. We just didn’t make shots.”
Ryan McGregor had one of the first-half 3s to stop a 9-0 Williamstown run in the first quarter, putting the score at 12-5.
Dean Keplinger had Moorefield’s other first-half 3, knocking down a shot from the right elbow to bring the Yellow Jackets back to within six, 16-10, at 6:37 in the second quarter.
Williamstown answered with a 3 from the left elbow by Xavier Caruthers and didn’t look back, outscoring Moorefield 11-2 the rest of the half for a 27-12 halftime advantage.
“I told them we’ve been there before,” Stutler said. “We’ve been down this many before, and we’ve come back from this many before. It all comes down to just hitting shots, playing hard and trying to get back in the game.
“When we came back out in the second half, they hit some big shots. And that’s a credit to them and what they do. But we knew we’ve been there before, we knew we were the underdog, and we knew we could come back from that — it just didn’t fall in our favor.”
Caruthers nearly single-handedly put the game out of reach, scoring 11 of Williamstown’s 19 third-quarter points to double up Moorefield, 46-23, entering the fourth.
See, who had been a huge factor in Moorefield rebounding from a once 1-11 season to make it to the state tournament at 6-11, was held scoreless and nearly shotless — he was 0 of 3 from the floor.
“They were taking away Jaydon See, who’s been doing a really good job for us inside,” said Stutler. “They were playing really good help defense on him, so it was tough to get the ball inside.”
Williamstown head coach Scott Sauro acknowledged how dominant See has looked on tape.
“He was the focal point of our defense,” he said. “We really wanted to limit him. And it’s a credit to him. … We’ve watched a lot of film on Moorefield. They won their previous five games, and we felt like a big reason for that is because of the energy he brought to them with offensive rebounding, with them actually finding him and getting him the ball.
“His point totals were in the 20s, so we really wanted to limit him. … Our team did a good job switching, fronting him, bringing backside help. We needed to limit him to have success.”
Moorefield did a good job of limiting Sam Cremeans, Williamstown’s leading scorer throughout the season, from the floor, not giving him many open looks and forcing contested shots. Cremeans got to the foul line, however, where he shot 6 of 8 to make up for a 3 of 15 performance from the floor.
“We knew he was really good,” said Stutler. “We wanted to limit how many touches and how many points he got. I thought they did a pretty good job on him.
“He got to the foul line a couple times when I don’t know if he should have, but he did a good job tonight. We knew he was good coming in and we wanted to limit his touches.”
Baylor Haught tallied a double-double for Williamstown, with game-highs in points (21) and rebounds (12) and a pair of blocks for good measure. Caruthers added 12 points.
Williamstown advances to Friday’s state semifinals, where it will battle No. 5 Chapmanville, who topped Clay County, 46-38 — the team Frankfort fell to in the co-region final on Thursday.
Coleman Mongold was Moorefield’s leading scorer with eight, followed by Keplinger’s seven.
“It was good,” Stutler said of his team’s energy. “We were excited to be here. We came down to compete — we weren’t happy to just be here. Obviously we wanted to win the game, so it’s disappointing for all of us.
“The thing is these kids could have quit early in the season, starting the way we did, and they didn’t. They knew if they worked hard, they knew if they bought in, that we could get to Charleston. … That’s a testament to who they are and the kind of character they have.”
“It’s a little different than it usually is, obviously,” Keplinger said of the 2021 season. “But that didn’t stop us from playing our game most of the time.
“We had moments in the season where we weren’t doing so well, but we bought in and we knew we were a good team and could make it here. We ended up doing that and proving a lot of people wrong. Just happy with what we’ve done. We’ll continue to work hard and we’ll be back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.