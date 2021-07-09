CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Hardy County man was indicted Thursday on firearms charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said.
Gregory Stump, 51, of Moorefield, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of firearm with obliterated serial number. Stump, a person prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a .45- cal. pistol with an obliterated serial number in April 2020 in Monongalia County.
Stump faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 fine for the obliterated serial number charge, court officials said.
