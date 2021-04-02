MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A mother and her two children are dead as the result of an apparent murder-suicide Thursday at a Winchester Avenue residence, according to the Moorefield Police Department.
Police responding to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 500 block of Winchester Avenue reportedly found the bodies of Brandi Baker, 38, and a 9-month-old infant inside the home, police said.
A second child found wounded was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and died early Friday, police said.
Police identified Baker as the mother of both children.
Moorefield Police Chief Stephen H. Riggleman said initial investigation and observations at the scene indicated Baker shot her two children before she took her own life.
The incident occurred at about 6:35 p.m. and remains under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department.
Fraley Ambulance Service and the Hardy County medical examiner also responded to the incident.
