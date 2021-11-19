MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A Moorefield Police officer and an unidentified suspect suffered gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon when police arrived at a Clay Street property regarding "a wanted subject in the residence,” according to Moorefield Police.
Cpl. Tyler Robinette and the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, were taken by ambulance to Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg following the 2:45 p.m. incident.
Police had not indicated Friday morning the extent of injures to the wounded officer or the suspect, who was reportedly shot once in the abdomen as he was reportedly armed and continuing to struggle with Robinette and Moorefield Police Lt. Melody Burrows, who fired the shot that subdued the suspect.
A news release did not reveal why officers had traveled to the Clay Street property or what information police had developed or received that prompted that visit.
The incident reportedly occurred as Robinette was attempting to arrest the suspect, who allegedly pulled a handgun before discharging the weapon, striking Robinette in the arm.
The struggle continued by the wounded officer before Burrows fired her service weapon, striking the suspect in the abdomen, police said.
Medical aid was administered at the scene prior to the response of first-responders and transport to the Petersburg hospital.
The incident reportedly remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
Further details were not immediately available.
