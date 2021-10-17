BAKER, W.Va. — Six lead changes, a 99-yard pass, fourth-quarter defensive stands and a pair of Area Top 5 teams — this season's Hardy Bowl had it all.
Coleman Mongold caught the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown pass, and on the other end of the field, he snagged the winning interception — he had three picks total — to send Moorefield to a thrilling 25-24 victory over then-undefeated rival East Hardy on Friday.
The inter-county clash contained significant hype this time around, as East Hardy, then-No. 4, entered 6-0 and Moorefield, then-No. 5, was riding a five-gaming winning streak to run its record to 5-1.
Mongold made an impact through the air on both sides of the ball, and he made his presence know early with a bang.
East Hardy quarterback Mason Miller's opening pass, and the first play from scrimmage, was picked off by Mongold and returned for a Yellow Jacket touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
And in the waning seconds, Mongold had not one, but two interceptions in the final four minutes along with one by Gavin Wolfe to end a seven-game East Hardy win streak in the series.
Though Mongold was a ball-hawk in the Yellow Jacket secondary, talented Cougar wideout Dawson Price wouldn't be denied.
With Miller throwing from his own end zone during the third quarter, the junior hit a leaping Price down the right sideline, and the 6-3 receiver wouldn't be caught for a 24-19 lead.
Price was also on the receiving end of a 61-yard passing score from Miller with 8:26 left in the first, and another receiving touchdown from eight yards out six minutes later.
Miller added an 11-yard TD on a quarterback keeper in the first.
Staring down a 24-19 deficit in the third quarter, Moorefield faced a 4th-and-7 on the East Hardy 40-yard line, but Mongold came to the rescue again, hooking up with Branson See for the tie-breaking receiving tally to push ahead 25-24.
See completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Mongold caught four passes for 77 yards and a score.
In the ground game, Wolfe led the way with 99 yards on 19 carries, including a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter, and Blake Funk tallied 94 yards and a TD on 14 totes.
Overall, East Hardy had more total offense, 331-287, and more first downs, 14-12, yet Moorefield was the victor in the all-import turnover department. The Yellow Jackets had just one giveaway — the Cougars had five.
Moorefield (6-1) is at Keyser (3-3) in head coach and former Golden Tornado lineman Matt Altobello's return to his alma mater.
East Hardy (6-1) looks to get back on track at Pendleton County on Friday night.
